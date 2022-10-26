Insight Partners, Leo Capital, others write $12 mn cheque to Devtron

Credit: Pixabay

Devtron Inc, an open-source internal DevOps platform democratizing Kubernetes adoption, has raised $12 million (around Rs 96 crore) led by Insight Partners, with participation from Leo Capital and undisclosed angel investors.

The company will use the fresh funds to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform and expand into new markets.

DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops).

Founded in 2019 by Prashant Ghildiyal, Nishant Kumar and Rajesh Razdan, Devtron provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on popular open-source tools like Argo and Clair. The platform encompasses cluster provisioning, application management, and security among other functionality in the CI/CD workflow.

CI/CD is a method to frequently deliver apps to customers by introducing automation into the stages of app development.

Devtron said it works with companies like Delhivery, BharatPe and Blinkit in India.

With Devtron, it claims that companies have been able to reduce their Kubernetes maturity journey from a year to months. In some cases, companies with more than 50 microservices have onboarded Kubernetes within 15 days.

Additionally, post-adoption companies have witnessed 5x improvement in their deployment speed with more than a 90% reduction in their change failure rate and a 70% reduction in the meantime to recovery, it added.

"Since becoming open source, we have seen thousands of nimble startups across the globe installing Devtron every month along with many fast-growing startups as our commercial customers. It's an exciting time of growth and development of our market-defining product,” Ghildiyal and Razdan said in a joint statement.

The company said cloud-native space had seen the introduction of a wide array of open-source DevOps tools built for solving particular use cases, and as a result, DevOps teams today have too many narrow choices.

Insight Partners is a global software investor focused on high-growth technology, software, and internet startup. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80 billion in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto.

