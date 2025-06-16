Inside Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital's investment strategy in India

Pro Harsh Deodhar, principal at Enrission

Japanese venture capital firm Enrission India Capital, known for backing early-stage startups such as Kosh, Gromo and Smytten, is betting big on India's deep-tech ecosystem. In addition to agritech and farmtech, the Kyoto-headquartered firm is also exploring and adding deep-tech startups to its portfolio, a senior executive told VCCircle. "Earlier, we've ......