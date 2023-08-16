InMobi snaps up consent management firm Quantcast

Credit: Thinkstock

Advertising technology platform InMobi on Wednesday said it has acquired consent management platform Quantcast Choice for an undisclosed sum.

With this buyout, InMobi plans to integrate Quantcast within its publisher software development kit (SDK) offering, delivering improved data governance, easy consent management and improved privacy control, thereby ensuring full compliance with global privacy regulations.

“This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a consent management platform into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain unresolved," said Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer, InMobi Advertising.

Advertisement

Founded in 2006, Quantcast is a consent management platform that predicts which audiences are most likely to buy and optimizes campaigns. The San Francisco-based company claims to support 500 Google-certified, 800 Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)-approved vendors, and non-certified vendors specific to publishers’ needs.

“InMobi understands the needs of publishers and this will continue to be available as a free solution,” added Peter Day, chief technology officer, Quantcast.

As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform's free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this to both existing and new customers.

Advertisement

On the other hand, InMobi offers its advertising offerings include business-to-business (B2B), as well as business-to-consumer (B2C) products. In B2B operations, it caters to advertisers, publishers, retail media, and telecom firms, while its consumer offerings are broadly categorized into Glance, a lock-screen service, and Glance Roposo, a short-video platform.

Earlier this year, the Singapore-based firm laid off nearly 3% of its 2,600-strong workforce amounting to around 50-70 employees as part of its annual performance evaluation process.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments