Equirus' VC platform strikes first bet; vHub.ai raises seed funding

(L-R): Rajesh Jagasia and Sachin Modi, co-founders, vHub.ai

E-mobility startup PointO and influencer marketing company vHub.ai raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

PointO has raised $743,257 (Rs 6.2 crore) in a seed funding round, led by Equirus Innovate X Fund (EIF) and some other undisclosed investors.

Notably, this is the maiden investment of Equirus Innovate X Fund.

The startup plans to expand its physical centres to include 10 cities over the next 12 months, according to its statement.

Founded by Riki Biswas, Gaurav Jindal and Pratimendra Bagui, PointO is building a lithium battery ecosystem, encompassing the manufacturing, financing and servicing of lithium batteries.

On the other hand, financial services firm Equirus Capital, marked the first close of its maiden venture capital fund Equirus Innovate X within two months of securing approval from SEBI for a category-I alternative investment fund (AIF) in February 2024.

The amount at which the firm marked the first close, was, however, not disclosed.

vHub.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round funding from a host of investors including Z21 Ventures and Start Up India Seed Fund Scheme.

The funds will be utilised to improve the company’s AI technologies to deepen influencer discovery analytics and in enabling precise connections between brands and influencers. It also plans to expand its presence across geographies and onboard multiple brands on its platform.

Founded in 2021 by Sachin Modi and Rajesh Jagasia, vHub.ai’s AI-based SaaS platform provides tools for easy discovery of the right content creators and effective strategies, enabling brands to optimise and target their visibility on social media platforms.

The company’s product offerings include an AI-based influencer discovery engine, fraud detection tools, an ROI dashboard, an influencer marketing campaign management suite, a marketplace for brands and influencers to connect, and an audience dashboard for brands to analyse their presence on social media platforms.

