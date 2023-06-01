facebook-page-view
Infra PE firm GIP gets red flagged over indirect leverage

By Aman Malik

  • 01 Jun 2023
Global Infrastructure Partners, a US-based alternative investment firm that entered India five years ago, has come under scrutiny for violating rules and the code of conduct pertaining to alternative investment funds.  GIP had entered the country by acquiring the infrastructure asset management business of multi-asset manager IDFC Alternatives Ltd in April 2018. The ......

