Infra PE firm GIP gets red flagged over indirect leverage

Premium
Global Infrastructure Partners, a US-based alternative investment firm that entered India five years ago, has come under scrutiny for violating rules and the code of conduct pertaining to alternative investment funds. GIP had entered the country by acquiring the infrastructure asset management business of multi-asset manager IDFC Alternatives Ltd in April 2018. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.