Infosys to snap up Blue Acorn iCi in fourth takeover of 2020

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services provider, said Thursday it will acquire US-based digital customer experience company Blue Acorn iCi Group for up to $125 million (Rs 916 crore).

The move strengthens Infosys’ customer experience offerings and demonstrates its commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of US-based digital creative agency WongDoody, the latest acquisition further deepens the Indian IT firm's capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems, it added.

Infosys had agreed to acquire WongDoody for $75.04 million (Rs 490 crore) in cash in 2018.

Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys, said that the company is focused on partnering with global brands to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges.

Blue Acorn, a digital commerce UX design and strategy agency, was founded in 2008. It merged with iCiDIGITAL, data-driven marketing solutions provider, to create a digital customer experience company to create Blue Acorn iCi last year. The company offers services that include strategy, analytics, design and engineering to brands across industries.

The acquisition, subject to closing conditions, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Blue Acorn iCi is the fourth company that Infosys has agreed to acquire in 2020.

In September, Infosys said it will acquire the Czech Republic-based enterprise service management consultancy GuideVision.

Also last month, Infosys said it had signed a pact to acquire Kaleidoscope Animations Inc., a US-based company that designs and develops medical devices as well as consumer and industrial products, for up to $42 million.

In February, the IT major announced its second-biggest acquisition, buying the US-based Outbox Systems Inc. for $200 million along with an additional $50 million based on employee incentives and performance objectives.