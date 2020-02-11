Infosys to acquire US-based cloud consulting firm Simplus

Infosys Ltd has agreed to acquire Outbox Systems Inc., a US-based company that operates under the Simplus brand, to beef up its cloud consulting and digital transformation offerings.

The deal value is $200 million (Rs 1,425 crore), including contingent consideration subject to closing adjustments, India’s second-largest software services exporter said in a stock-exchange filing.

Infosys will also pay up to $50 million in employee incentives and retention payments on meeting certain performance conditions over three years.