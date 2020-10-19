Info Edge-backed NoPaperForms acquires Intelliadmissions

NoPaperForms Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates an enrolment automation platform, has acquired schools-focussed admission firm Intelliadmissions in an all-cash deal, it said on Monday.

The move will help NoPaperForms strengthen the presence of UniApply in Maharashtra and other neighbouring states. UniApply is a common application platform that allows parents to apply to multiple schools in one sitting.

The two companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The acquisition of the Intellinects Ventures Pvt Ltd-operated Intelliadmissions will also help the company scale the UniApply platform to its current goal of 100 cities, NoPaperForms said in a statement.

“Intellinects has an advanced vertical product stack ranging from school admissions to student lifecycle management, which fuses very well with what we offer,” NoPaperForms founder and chief executive officer Naveen Goyal said.

Intelliadmissions says it has signed up over 200 schools, and that it has a strong presence in at least six cities in Maharashtra. The company was set up by Ronald D’Souza in 2013. “We will look into expanding our services to better enable our existing client base,” he added.

NoPaperForms was set up in 2016. The Gurugram-based company says its platform helps admissions and marketing teams across educational institutions to improve metrics such as conversions, returns, and efficiency.

It currently maintains offices in six cities apart from its headquarters, including Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. According to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, NoPaperForms posted net sales of Rs 7.35 crore for the 2018-19 financial year.

It is backed by Info Edge (India) Ltd, the operator of several internet-first properties including Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, and 99acres.com.

In December 2018, NoPaperForms raised Rs 28 crore (around $3.98 million) in a Series B funding round from Info Edge, taking the publicly listed company’s stake to 48.1%. Prior to this, Info Edge invested Rs 5.66 crore (around $872,000) in November 2017.