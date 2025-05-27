IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares

By Reuters

  • 27 May 2025
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell about $1.4 bn of airline's shares
Credit: Reuters

The co-founder of Indian airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, will sell a stake of up to 5.7% in the low-cost carrier through a block deal worth about $1.4 billion, a term sheet showed on Tuesday.

The share sale will have a floor price of 5,175 rupees ($60.84), the term sheet seen by Reuters showed, representing a discount of 4.5% to the company's closing price on Monday.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Up to 22 million shares will be sold, the term sheet showed. The number of shares was increased from the original size of up to 13.2 million shares worth about $803 million.

Gangwal holds about 13.5% of IndiGo shares, according to the term sheet.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are leading the share sale, the term sheet showed.

Advertisement
IndigoRakesh Gangwal

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coal India consultancy unit CMPDIL files for IPO

Infrastructure

Coal India consultancy unit CMPDIL files for IPO

South Korea's CJ Logistics increases stake in Indian arm with $32-mn investment

Infrastructure

South Korea's CJ Logistics increases stake in Indian arm with $32-mn investment

Pro
Eversource shelves Radiance sale, seeks fresh funding as new CEO takes charge

Infrastructure

Eversource shelves Radiance sale, seeks fresh funding as new CEO takes charge

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Infrastructure

Peak XV-backed co-working firm Awfis elevates insider as CEO

Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO

Infrastructure

Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO

Premium
360 One stares at listless public outing for portfolio firm from pre-IPO deal

Infrastructure

360 One stares at listless public outing for portfolio firm from pre-IPO deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW