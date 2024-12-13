India’s newest airport may seek another backer as it prepares for takeoff

Premium Noida International Airport completed its first validation test flight this month

The new Noida International Airport, being developed at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, may seek another backer after it starts commercial operations sometime next year as the Swiss company that is constructing the project could look into the possibility of diluting its stake, people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The airport, ......