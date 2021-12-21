Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Indian technology startups come of age in 2021 with big-bang IPOs
Photo Credit: VCCircle

When online food delivery firm Zomato filed for its $1.11 billion initial public offering (IPO) in April, the second covid wave...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT