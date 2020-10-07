Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Indian startups see angel funding perk up but VC cheques shrink in July-Sept
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Angel and seed investments, which had hit a bump during the pandemic-induced full lockdown, perked up in the last quarter with...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS