India Inc’s highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • India Inc’s highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25

India Inc’s highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 24 Sep 2025
Premium
India Inc’s highest-paid women execs' list sees new faces, ranking shifts in FY25
Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, Patel Engineering

India Inc’s list of the top-paid women executives for FY25 features new entrants and significant ranking shifts, with one professional climbing sharply up the ranks. The overall topper, however, remains unchanged, according to VCCircle’s analysis. Among the 20 women featured (10 professionals and 10 promoters), Sun TV Network’s Kavery Kalanithi continues ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Chiratae Ventures marks second close of 5th fund at $150 million

General

Chiratae Ventures marks second close of 5th fund at $150 million

Gullak, Oolka, Amwoodo, others net funding

General

Gullak, Oolka, Amwoodo, others net funding

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news

General

Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

Premium
India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

General

India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW