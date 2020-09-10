Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Indiabulls Housing strikes multi-bagger as UK’s OakNorth valued at $2 bn
Photo Credit: Pexels

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has made a multi-fold gain by selling another chunk of its stake in British lender OakNorth Bank...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS