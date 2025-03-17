India Alternatives kicks off process for third PE fund

Pro
India Alternatives, a mid-market private equity firm that has built a portfolio of approximately a dozen companies--including a mix of mid-stage venture capital deals and a few growth equity and opportunistic investments in mature firms--is set to launch its third fund, multiple sources told VCCircle. The firm, which registered the new ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.