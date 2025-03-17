India Alternatives kicks off process for third PE fund

Pro Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, founder and CEO, India Alternatives

India Alternatives, a mid-market private equity firm that has built a portfolio of approximately a dozen companies--including a mix of mid-stage venture capital deals and a few growth equity and opportunistic investments in mature firms--is set to launch its third fund, multiple sources told VCCircle. The firm, which registered the new ......