India Accelerator-backed SustainKart acquires homecare brand FromVedas

SustainKart, an e-commerce marketplace for sustainable products, on Tuesday said it has acquired homecare brand FromVedas.

Last month, the firm raised $500,000 (Rs 3 crore) in its pre-seed round led by India Accelerator and aims to buy seed-stage digital consumer first brands and help them scale up their business.

SustainKart is eyeing bets on marketing support and strategic celebrity partnerships to promote these brands across the board. The e-commerce aggregator claimed to have logged 1,00,000 orders last month.

FromVedas was launched in 2021 by Nadendla Vedashree. The brand was conceptualized to make the Indian cleaning market more environmentally friendly. They have a vast array of products, including floor cleaners, air fresheners, fabric conditioners, dishwashing liquids, hand wash liquids, entirely made from organic oils, vegetable extracted colours, and pure natural fragrances.

“Sustainable lifestyle changes are the only beginning of a brighter and healthier future. We at SustainKart are proud to announce our first acquisition and believe the growth of FromVedas will be skyrocketing.

Vedashree, the founder of FromVedas, will further amplify the mission of reducing every household’s carbon footprint. We also have plans to acquire over ten D2C brands this year” said Kanthi Dutt, Founder and CEO of SustainKart.

“FromVeda is an all-woman employed organization led by a woman founder. They take pride in making activated charcoal only from coconut shells, and the packaging is largely sustainable,” said Shilpa Reddy, Co-Founder of SustainKart.

Bahram Vakil, Founder & Senior Partner – AZB & Partners, Anvita Varshney, ex COO – Naspers, amongst other HNIs, have invested in SustainKart earlier.

FromVedas make environment friendly, safe for hands, easy to use and backed by solid research studies cleaning solutions. Its products are completely made from organic oils, vegetable extracted colours, purely natural fragrances and the packages are largely biodegradable.

It was also awarded the “Best Emerging Eco-friendly Brand” by Times Business Awards in the same year it started its operations.