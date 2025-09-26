Indel Money’s fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Indel Money’s fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker

Indel Money’s fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 26 Sep 2025
Premium
Indel Money’s fund-raising plan gathers pace, ropes in banker
Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director & CEO, Indel Money

Gold loan-focussed Indel Money’s plans to raise equity capital and get an external institutional investor on its captable has gathered pace, a top official told VCCircle.   The non-bank lender is a subsidiary of holding company Indel Corporation, which is promoted by Mohanan Gopalakrishnan and Umesh Mohanan and which operates in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Tata Capital adding new thematic fund under private equity umbrella

Finance

Tata Capital adding new thematic fund under private equity umbrella

Premium
Saudi Arabia's RVC makes second offshore LP investment of 2025

Finance

Saudi Arabia's RVC makes second offshore LP investment of 2025

Pro
Public market emerges as darling of AIFs again in April-June

Finance

Public market emerges as darling of AIFs again in April-June

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

Consumer

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

Premium
Prudent's Prashasta Seth on early-stage focus, private deals, fundraising, and more

Finance

Prudent's Prashasta Seth on early-stage focus, private deals, fundraising, and more

Crisil to acquire Canada's McKinsey PriceMetrix for $38 mn

Finance

Crisil to acquire Canada's McKinsey PriceMetrix for $38 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW