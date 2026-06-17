Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

The Goldman Sachs company logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs has managed more than $1 trillion worth of announced mergers and acquisitions so far in 2026, marking a record pace for any investment bank within a half-year period, the Wall Street giant said in a LinkedIn post citing Dealogic data.

The figure comes on the back of the investment bank managing SpaceX's landmark initial public offering as lead left underwriter. The Elon Musk company went public in New York on Friday.

The bank also acted as co-financial advisors to power company Dominion Energy in its sale to NextEra Energy in a $66.8 billion deal announced last month.

In a separate post, CEO David Solomon said global M&A volumes have already exceeded $2.6 trillion this year as AI and strategic consolidation reshape industries, while trading volumes have reached all-time highs as clients navigate a range of risk events.

Wall Street executives anticipated a strong year for M&A despite uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict, due to a softer regulatory environment under U.S. President Donald Trump and growing momentum in AI.

"CEOs and Boards are taking a long-term strategic view, despite the complex backdrop, to capture scale and amplify their competitive advantages," said Matt McClure, global co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

"This momentum is playing out globally, with active dialogues continuing across all sectors and transaction sizes."

Goldman's investment banking fees rose to $2.84 billion in the first quarter, a 48% jump from a year ago. Shares of the bank have gained about 24% so far in 2026.