Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate

Premium Jayanth Kashyap, investment lead at Good Fashion Fund

Dutch impact investor FOUNT, which finished deploying capital from its first fashion-focused fund last month, is now setting up another fund to back the textile and apparel sector, with a mandate for India. The investor is also targeting its first close soon, a senior executive told VCCircle. FOUNT, which manages impact-focused ......