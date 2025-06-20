Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate

Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate

Premium
Impact investor FOUNT sets timeline for $60-mn fashion-focused fund with India mandate
Jayanth Kashyap, investment lead at Good Fashion Fund

Dutch impact investor FOUNT, which finished deploying capital from its first fashion-focused fund last month, is now setting up another fund to back the textile and apparel sector, with a mandate for India. The investor is also targeting its first close soon, a senior executive told VCCircle. FOUNT, which manages impact-focused ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Plastic recycling firm Pashupati Group taps investors for fundraising

Manufacturing

Plastic recycling firm Pashupati Group taps investors for fundraising

Premium
Auto components firm Padmini VNA draws interest from local, foreign PE funds

Manufacturing

Auto components firm Padmini VNA draws interest from local, foreign PE funds

Premium
Turkish PE firm Pragma strikes first bet from fourth industrial fund

Manufacturing

Turkish PE firm Pragma strikes first bet from fourth industrial fund

Carlyle hires former Schaeffler, GM exec as CEO of Indian auto components platform

Manufacturing

Carlyle hires former Schaeffler, GM exec as CEO of Indian auto components platform

Loxim, Italy's LATI ink JV to expand specialty thermoplastics business in India

Manufacturing

Loxim, Italy's LATI ink JV to expand specialty thermoplastics business in India

Reliance Industries trims stake in Asian Paints

Manufacturing

Reliance Industries trims stake in Asian Paints

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW