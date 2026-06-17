Italy's Brembo, China's Ningbo to form Indian JV for two-wheeler brake systems

A braking system for Aston Martin is seen at Brembo headquarters in Bergamo, Italy October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

Italian brake maker Brembo and Ningbo SAFE Brakes Systems have agreed to form a joint venture in India to make motorcycle anti-lock braking systems, expanding into a market set for tighter safety rules.

Brembo said on Wednesday it would hold a 60% stake in the new company, BRSF Active Safety Solutions, which will produce anti-lock braking systems from a dedicated facility in Chakan, in Pune district.

The venture will target India's two-wheeler market, which the companies said totals up to 25 million vehicles.

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• BRSF Active Safety Solutions will assemble and supply both dual-channel and single-channel ABS for motorcycle original equipment manufacturers in India

• The Indian plant is expected to employ around 50 people, with staffing to grow in line with production volumes

• India's transport ministry has proposed last June mandatory ABS for motorcycles with engine displacement below 125cc; a January 2026 implementation date was postponed, with new deadline still pending

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• "The joint venture with Ningbo SAFE Brakes Systems reflects our commitment to supporting the progressive evolution of motorcycle safety standards in India," said Andrea Paganessi, Brembo's Motorcycle GBU Chief Operating Officer

• The venture will operate under Brembo's BYBRE brand, which covers foundation brake solutions for motorcycles

• The joint venture is subject to customary regulatory approvals before closing

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