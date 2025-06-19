Imarticus Learning weighs more M&As to gear up for IPO

Nikhil Barshikar, founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning

Mumbai-based professional education platform Imarticus Learning, which decided to acquire Ankur Capital-backed MyCaptain last month, is looking to make more acquisitions to support its growth plans as it prepares for an initial public offering, a top executive told VCCircle. The company, which counts education-focused venture capital fund CBA Capital among its ......