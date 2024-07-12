IKEA parent Ingka Group’s investment arm starts India renewable energy push

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Ingka Investments, part of Swedish retailer IKEA’s parent Ingka Group, has begun the process of installing some captive renewable energy capacity in India, a person familiar with the firm’s investment plans told VCCircle. The development comes three years after Ingka Group—the owner and operator of most IKEA stores as well as ......