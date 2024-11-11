Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

Premium
Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities Ltd, which has rebranded itself as IIFL Capital Services Ltd, plans to hire about 100 bankers as part of its re-strategizing exercise, a top executive of the company told VCCircle. The firm currently has a strong investment banking and institutional equities franchise and is now sprucing up its wealth ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.