Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

Premium Raghav Gupta, Joint Chief Executive Officer, IIFL Capital

Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities Ltd, which has rebranded itself as IIFL Capital Services Ltd, plans to hire about 100 bankers as part of its re-strategizing exercise, a top executive of the company told VCCircle. The firm currently has a strong investment banking and institutional equities franchise and is now sprucing up its wealth ......