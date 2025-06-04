IFU rebrands to Impact Fund Denmark, plans to double capital by 2030
IFU rebrands to Impact Fund Denmark, plans to double capital by 2030

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 04 Jun 2025
IFU rebrands to Impact Fund Denmark, plans to double capital by 2030
IFU chief executive Lars Bo Bertram

Denmark’s government-backed developed finance institution, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), announced on Tuesday that it has rebranded as Impact Fund Denmark. The rebranding is aimed at strengthening stakeholder engagement as the fund works to double its capital base to DKK 36 billion ($5.5 billion) by 2030.  

“Our investments create solid economic structures and contribute to stability. With our new name, Impact Fund Denmark, our core task becomes even clearer: to invest in lasting change and global development,” said Lars Bo Bertram, CEO of the impact investment fund.  

IFU, which has been investing in India for over four decades, said the rebranding will be accompanied by a new visual identity and a revamped online presence. The goal is to “make it easier for companies and investors to assess whether Impact Fund Denmark is a relevant business partner.”  

Last month, VCCircle reported that India is now the top investment destination for the Danish fund, which has increased its India exposure over the last five years. According to its 2024 annual report, India accounts for about 10% of its global portfolio, with 13 active investments and 96 exits to date. Of the DKK 2.4 billion invested across developing countries in 2024, about DKK 240 million was deployed in India.    

VCCircle also reported that the Danish investor aims to wrap up deployment for its India-focused fund, Investment Fund for Climate, in 2025, as its investment period is coming to an end. The fund, which has an investment tenure of four years ending in 2025, plans to make its third and last investment this year, the report said, quoting a top IFU executive.  

Some of the Danish investor’s recent India investments include Satin Creditcare, Cleanmax, UGRO Capital, Redcliffe Labs, Smart Joules, and Arohan. Other key investment markets include Brazil, Ukraine, Kenya, and Morocco.    

