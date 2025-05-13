IFU to wrap up deployment for India climate fund this year
IFU to wrap up deployment for India climate fund this year

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 13 May 2025
IFU chief executive Lars Bo Bertram

Danish development finance institution IFU, led by chief executive Lars Bo Bertram, aims to wrap up deployment for its India-focused fund in 2025 as its investment period is coming to an end, a senior executive told VCCircle.   IFU launched the vehicle, the Investment Fund for Climate, as part of the Green Strategic Partnership Agreement ......

