IFU to wrap up deployment for India climate fund this year

Premium IFU chief executive Lars Bo Bertram

Danish development finance institution IFU, led by chief executive Lars Bo Bertram, aims to wrap up deployment for its India-focused fund in 2025 as its investment period is coming to an end, a senior executive told VCCircle. IFU launched the vehicle, the Investment Fund for Climate, as part of the Green Strategic Partnership Agreement ......