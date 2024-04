ICICI Venture set to wrap up fundraising for fourth real estate fund

Premium Puneet Bhatia, Senior Director, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the private equity investment arm of ICICI Bank, is set to wrap up fundraising for its latest real estate fund soon, having raised nearly 90% of the corpus so far, a person aware of the development told VCCircle. ICICI Venture, which is one of the oldest PE firms in ......