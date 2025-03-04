Hyfun Frozen Foods looks to raise funding for expansion, hires banker

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Hyfun Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer and processor of frozen foods, is in talks to raise funding from private investors, three people familiar with the company’s plans told VCCircle. The Ahmedabad-based company, which is a subsidiary of Asandas and Sons Pvt Ltd, is looking to secure funding to expand its facilities and ......