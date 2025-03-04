Hyfun Frozen Foods looks to raise funding for expansion, hires banker
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Hyfun Frozen Foods looks to raise funding for expansion, hires banker

Hyfun Frozen Foods looks to raise funding for expansion, hires banker

Premium
Hyfun Frozen Foods looks to raise funding for expansion, hires banker
Credit: Thinkstock

Hyfun Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer and processor of frozen foods, is in talks to raise funding from private investors, three people familiar with the company’s plans told VCCircle.  The Ahmedabad-based company, which is a subsidiary of Asandas and Sons Pvt Ltd, is looking to secure funding to expand its facilities and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Dairy products exporter Ace International taps impact investors for equity funding

Consumer

Dairy products exporter Ace International taps impact investors for equity funding

Unnati Agri raises Series B funding from Zephyr Peacock India

Consumer

Unnati Agri raises Series B funding from Zephyr Peacock India

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Consumer

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Premium
Mad Over Donuts eyes fundraise, plans "aggressive" store expansion

Consumer

Mad Over Donuts eyes fundraise, plans "aggressive" store expansion

Pro
How True North, GEF are looking to beat the benchmark with exit move

Consumer

How True North, GEF are looking to beat the benchmark with exit move

Pro
Jubilant Bhartia Group roping in offshore investor for Coca-Cola India deal

Consumer

Jubilant Bhartia Group roping in offshore investor for Coca-Cola India deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW