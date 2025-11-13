Hyderabad Angels Fund floats new VC vehicle to back early-stage startups

Homegrown angel investment platform Hyderabad Angels Fund has launched a Rs 100 crore ($11.2 million) venture capital fund under the banner haf.vc to invest in early- and growth-stage startups across India.

The total fund size includes a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option to accommodate additional investor interest.

The SEBI-registered Category I fund aims to combine the agility of angel investing with the discipline of institutional venture capital, the firm said in a release.

Hyderabad Angels Fund plans to invest in 15-20 startups across sectors such as generative AI, spacetech, gaming, drones, healthtech, consumer tech, fintech, SaaS, and sustainability. Typical cheque sizes will range between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore, with additional reserves earmarked for follow-on rounds.

According to the firm, about 62% of the target corpus has already been committed, and discussions are underway for its first institutional investor.

Led by Kalyan Sivalenka and Rathnakar Samavedam, the fund seeks to act as a bridge between angel investments and larger venture rounds. Its model focuses on co-investments with other VC firms, leveraging shared deal flow, capital, and expertise to scale promising ventures while mitigating risk.

“With this fund, we want to identify credible founders across India and help them build innovative, sustainable companies,” said Sivalenka.

The initiative builds on the decade-long legacy of Hyderabad Angels Network, one of India’s most active angel investor communities, which has backed over 70 startups since inception.

Some of its notable investments include PlanetSpark, Glamplus, Zippr, Explara, HealthSutra, and Darwinbox. The network has invested across sectors such as edtech, SaaS, logistics, healthcare, and enterprise technology.

