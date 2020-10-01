Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
HSA Advocates exec joins as partner at Gurugram-based legal advisory firm
Vatsal Gaur

A former executive of HSA Advocates has joined as a partner with Gurugram-based legal advisory firm Pier Counsel to work on startups...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS