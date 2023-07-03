How will PE investments in India’s real estate sector play out in the near term?

Premium
The pace of investments by new foreign private equity firms in India’s real estate sector will likely remain tepid in the near term amid global macroeconomic headwinds but existing players and local investors may continue to increase their exposure, industry executives say. PE investments in the real estate sector stabilized in the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.