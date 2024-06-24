How WestBridge turned its under $10 mn bet into over $100 mn bonanza

Premium
Private equity firm WestBridge Capital, which typically invests in unlisted companies, but also makes private investments in public equities (PIPE), has turned its sub-$10 million investment in an internet company into a $100 million affair, of which it has already reaped most of the profits. WestBridge Capital, which has already harvested ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.