How was fintech startup Acemoney valued as PE-backed firm buys majority stake?

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A homegrown cash management company that is backed by a local private equity firm has stitched up a transaction to take a majority stake in fintech startup Acemoney, operated by Aceware Fintech Services Pvt. Ltd. Kochi, Kerala-based Acemoney, which provides digital banking services to the large rural population newly integrated into ......