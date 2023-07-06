How TriVeda Capital plans to quickly monetise bets from maiden real estate fund

Premium
TriVeda Capital, a residential real estate-focused alternative investment firm that launched its maiden investment vehicle in January, expects faster cash flows from the fund as it plans to invest in plotted residential projects. TriVeda’s maiden AIF, a Rs 200-crore category-II fund, has a five-year tenure, unlike most vehicles which have a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.