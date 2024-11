How Singapore’s Keppel plans to expand India commercial realty play

Premium Ho Kiam Kheong, Chief Representative (India), Keppel

Keppel Ltd, the Singapore-based backer of managed office space provider Smartworks, which has been investing in India for nearly two decades, is optimistic about the growth of commercial real estate in the country and is set to expand its footprint in the realty segment through the launch of its latest ......