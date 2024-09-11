How Rebel Foods’ hunger for growth may leave external brands starving

Premium
Rebel Foods is focusing on scaling its own brands instead of making fresh investments in brands that it previously backed, as India’s largest cloud kitchen operator tweaks its strategy to accelerate growth and cut losses, multiple people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The company plans to grow in-house brands such ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.