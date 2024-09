How Peak XV turned $25 mn bet on a non-tech company to over $300 mn exit

Pro (L-R) GV Ravishankar and Sakshi Chopra, managing partners - growth stage, Peak XV Partners

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, fresh from the success of seeing the valuation of its portfolio company Awfis double within three months of listing, has hit the sell button on another company it bet on a decade ago. The firm, which was previously known as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia and ......