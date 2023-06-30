How have InvITs fared in India as PE firms to PSUs join the bandwagon?

Premium
When IRB InvIT Fund, the country’s first infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), listed on the stock markets in May 2017, few Indians would have ever thought of investing in such a vehicle. Yet, six years on, India now has as many as 21 listed and unlisted InvITs with at least two more in the offing that could offer investors a greater choice in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.