How GrayQuest’s family office backers are sitting on an upside as it closes Series B round

Premium Rishabh Mehta, CEO & co-founder, GrayQuest

GrayQuest, a fintech company focused on providing digital financial solutions to the education ecosystem, said Thursday it has raised $9.3 million, or about Rs 80 crore, in a Series B equity funding round. The funding was led by IIFL Fintech Fund and Claypond Capital, which is the family office of Manipal Group’s ......