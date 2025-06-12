How did PE-backed Theobroma perform in FY25 as sale process remains uncertain?
How did PE-backed Theobroma perform in FY25 as sale process remains uncertain?

How did PE-backed Theobroma perform in FY25 as sale process remains uncertain?
Credit: Theobroma website

Bakery and patisserie chain Theobroma Foods Pvt Ltd, which has been actively courting investors for fundraising, is likely to have posted healthy topline growth in FY25. This growth was driven by store expansion, new menu additions, and an increase in online sales. Known for its brownies, crackers, cookies, and pastries, Theobroma ......

