How did Convergent Finance fare in its third exit move this year?

Pro
Convergent Finance, a private equity-style firm led by former Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan, has made its third monetisation move of 2024 after harvesting capital from an equal number of companies last year. The alternative investment group, which is also eyeing assets outside of India and recently placed two competing bids with ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.