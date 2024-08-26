HouseEazy rakes in Series A funding; My Tirth shuts shop

HouseEazy co-founders Deepak Bhatia (left) and Tarun Sainani

HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised $7 million (Rs 58.7 crore) in equity and debt as part of its Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures.

Venture debt firm Alteria Capital and existing investor Antler joined the new round, the startup said Monday. The company had previously raised seed financing in December 2023.

HouseEazy said in a statement it will use the funds to fuel growth across new areas in the National Capital Region, strengthen its brand presence, expand its team and enhance its product.

The company says it provides real-time price quote to sellers. The platform also offers mortgage, legal and registry facilitation services for resale customers. The company has a presence in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon in the NCR. It plans to expand its presence in Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore.

My Tirth

My Tirth India, a spiritual tourism platform in India, has shut its operations, founder Indraneel Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said that, over the last couple of years, My Tirth India connected with temples, priests, hotels, travel agents, astrologers, Ayurveda, yoga, and wellness centres across the country. But it had to shut down due to the lack of funds after the demise of its principal shareholder and mentor, he said.

The platform secured a cumulative investment of Rs 8 crore. It owned and operated an online pilgrimage and darshan site based in India, giving pilgrims and tourists a one-stop portal to travel around India’s religious destinations. The company was founded in 2020 and was based in Mumbai.

