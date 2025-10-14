HouseEazy raises $17 mn in Series B led by Accel

HouseEazy founders Tarun Sainani (L) and Deepak Bhatia

HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised Rs 150 crore (nearly $17 million) in its Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Antler and leading venture debt funds, the company said in a statement.

The funding round follows HouseEazy’s Series A raise in August last year, when it raised $7 million (Rs 58.7 crore) in a round led by Chiratae Ventures.

The latest capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand development besides strengthening HouseEazy’s basket of services.

HouseEazy operates in the country’s $100 billion secondary real estate market, which is largely fragmented and offline.

Its proprietary AI-powered pricing engine, built on over 2 million data points, offers real-time, transparent pricing to sellers-thereby unlocking the best value for their property, the statement said. Buyers benefit from AR/VR-powered exploration tools, allowing them to virtually tour the refurbished homes and make confident purchase decisions faster than ever.

“Indian consumers have long awaited a safe, one-stop solution for buying and selling homes. HouseEazy was founded with the vision of transforming the entire home ownership journey-built on the pillars of trust, speed, and convenience. Our platform today delivers on this promise by enabling 100% secure transactions powered by cutting-edge technology,” said Deepak Bhatia, co-founder, HouseEazy.

“In just three years, we’ve helped over 2,500 homeowners transact properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore. With this new funding, we’re ready to expand HouseEazy into new cities and unlock adjacent business lines,” said Tarun Sainani, co-Founder, HouseEazy.

Currently active in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, HouseEazy now plans to expand into other Tier-1 markets such as Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“India’s housing market is enormous but lacks trustworthy and structured solutions for the consumers. HouseEazy’s tech-led, consumer-first model solves some of the biggest pain points and delivers a 10X experience,” said Pratik Agarwal, partner, Accel.

