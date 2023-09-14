HotelYaari, two others secure early-stage funding

Vikram Labhe and Bhalchandra Patil, co-founders of Melooha

Fractional ownership platform HotelYaari, online astrology startup Melooha and messaging application Port have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

HotelYaari has raised $2.17 million (Rs 18 crore) in a seed funding round from Alios Ventures.

Founded in 2023 by Janardan Tiwari, HotelYaari is a platform that allows users to invest in their own holiday homes and hotel suites by making investments for a part of it, which allows them access at a fraction of the cost, making it an attractive option for those who don't have the resources or ability to purchase an entire holiday home or hotel suite.

“The investment will be used to further develop the platform and hire more personnel to cater to the demand for fractional ownership of holiday homes and hotel suites,” said Janardan Tiwari, founder and chief executive officer, HotelYaari.



Melooha

Melooha has secured $635,000 (Rs 5.26 crore) in a funding round led by US-based Streak Ventures and saw participation from undisclosed angel investors.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development and to put the product out in the market soon.

Founded by Vikram Labhe and Bhalchandra Patil, Melooha is a personalised AI-powered astrology platform that provides personalised guidance based on an individual's unique birth details, including their specific date, place, and time of birth. Users can also ask personalised questions and get guidance in real time.

"We aim to make astrology more accessible and relevant to today's tech-savvy audience. Our team has worked to build an AI-driven platform that is not only cutting-edge but also intuitive. The funding opens up possibilities for innovation and expansion," said Patil.

Numberless, Inc., which operates the messaging application Port, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Reddit, Udemy, Loco and DailyHunt-backer Catamaran.

The company will use the funding to expand its team and launch the beta version of the application.

Founded in 2023 by Aniruddh Balasubramanian and Abhinav N, Port is a messaging app that uses novel ports instead of phone numbers to connect users. These ports require consent from both parties to open, which means no unwanted connections or spam and either party can close the port at any time without leaving behind a phone number for undesired follow-on communication.

In addition to these controls which help users gate who can access them and when, Port offers open-source encryption technology to keep messaging content private.

