HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 16 Dec 2024
HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding
Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder, Crown Vet

Software-as-a-service startup HostBooks and pet care platform Crown Vet have raised early-stage funds, the companies said on Monday.

HostBooks, a SaaS-based accounting startup, has raised $5 million (about Rs 42.4 crore) in its $15 million Series B funding round from Orange Orbit.

Advertisement

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to expand its AI product suite, grow globally and strengthen its team across sales, marketing and operations.

Founded in 2009 by Kapil Rana and Biswajit Mishra, HostBooks provides cloud-based solutions for compliance, accounting and operational management, leveraging AI and machine learning for enhanced control.

Previously, the startup raised $3 million in a Series A round led by Razorpay in 2022 and expanded to the UAE in 2023.

Advertisement

Crown Veterinary Services

Crown Veterinary Services (Crown Vet) announced a minority investment by Mars Veterinary Health, marking the latter's entry into India's veterinary sector. With nearly 90 years of global expertise in pet care, Mars Veterinary Health will support Crown Vet's business operations in India.

The partnership will enable Crown Vet, which has eight clinics across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, to expand its network and introduce advanced training for its 240 employees, including 60 veterinarians, according to a statement.

Advertisement

“Our collaboration with Mars Veterinary Health will help bring global standards of care to India, upskilling professionals and enhancing pet healthcare,” said Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder of Crown Vet.

Crown VetHostBooksOrange OrbitMars Veterinary Health

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Belgian impact investor KOIS doubles down on Indian hospital chain

Healthcare

Belgian impact investor KOIS doubles down on Indian hospital chain

Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare's Chandramouli on avoiding drug discovery firms and more

Healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare's Chandramouli on avoiding drug discovery firms and more

Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen

Healthcare

Piramal Alternatives bets on healthcare consulting firm 3Gen

Premium
OTPP-backed Sahyadri Hospitals draws interest from PE firms, strategic suitors

Healthcare

OTPP-backed Sahyadri Hospitals draws interest from PE firms, strategic suitors

Premium
Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat

Healthcare

Searchlight: Datt Mediproducts hits mild bump in revenue but EBITDA looking upbeat

Premium
360 One Asset's Tarun Sharma on investment thesis, sweet spots in Indian healthcare and more

Healthcare

360 One Asset's Tarun Sharma on investment thesis, sweet spots in Indian healthcare and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW