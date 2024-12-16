HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder, Crown Vet

Software-as-a-service startup HostBooks and pet care platform Crown Vet have raised early-stage funds, the companies said on Monday.

HostBooks, a SaaS-based accounting startup, has raised $5 million (about Rs 42.4 crore) in its $15 million Series B funding round from Orange Orbit.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to expand its AI product suite, grow globally and strengthen its team across sales, marketing and operations.

Founded in 2009 by Kapil Rana and Biswajit Mishra, HostBooks provides cloud-based solutions for compliance, accounting and operational management, leveraging AI and machine learning for enhanced control.

Previously, the startup raised $3 million in a Series A round led by Razorpay in 2022 and expanded to the UAE in 2023.

Crown Veterinary Services

Crown Veterinary Services (Crown Vet) announced a minority investment by Mars Veterinary Health, marking the latter's entry into India's veterinary sector. With nearly 90 years of global expertise in pet care, Mars Veterinary Health will support Crown Vet's business operations in India.

The partnership will enable Crown Vet, which has eight clinics across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, to expand its network and introduce advanced training for its 240 employees, including 60 veterinarians, according to a statement.

“Our collaboration with Mars Veterinary Health will help bring global standards of care to India, upskilling professionals and enhancing pet healthcare,” said Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder of Crown Vet.

