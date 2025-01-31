Hospitals must adapt to unique needs of each region: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium Hinduja Hospital's Gautam Khanna, Regency Health's Abhishek Kapoor and Medium Healthcare's Ratan Jalan at VCCircle summit

Hospitals expanding beyond urban areas must be tailored to the local population, medical workforce, and cultural influences, ensuring they meet the unique needs of each region, regardless of size, said panelists at the VCCircle Healthcare Summit 2025 in Mumbai. “It’s not about being a national or regional hospital—it’s about providing ......