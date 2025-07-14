Home decor-platform Vaaree, specialty-care provider Avis raise early-stage funding

Home decor marketplace Vaaree and specialty care provider Avis Hospital have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies have said.

Vaaree has secured $4.6 million (around Rs 39.5 crore) in a pre‑Series A round of funding led by PeerCapital, with participation from existing investors Peak XV’s Surge, All In Capital, and new investors Sattva Ventures and by Manish Choksi, Vice Chairman of Asian Paints, through Castle Investment and Industries and Satyadharma Investments.

The startup, which operates a marketplace for home decor and furnishing, said that it will invest the fresh capital in strengthening technology, operations, and brand awareness.

The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 2022 by Garima Luthra, Pranav Arora, and Varun Vohra. Its AI-powered discovery tool "VibeCheck" lets users style their own home, from creating moodboards and styling their home, to having the products delivered within 3–5 days. Vaaree partners with more than 200 factories that export to premium brands globally, offering over 80,000 curated stock keeping units (SKUs) spanning home décor, bed and bath, kitchen, and lighting .

Avis Hospital has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.4 crore) in a growth capital round from Nabventures, the venture capital arm of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Hyderabad-headquartered company, which runs a specialty centre dedicated to the treatment of varicose veins, said the investment will fuel its expansion to more than 15 Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, increase its capacity to provide specialised care, invest in technology-driven diagnostics and set up mobile screening camps to identify and treat patients in remote rural areas.

Founded by Rajah Koppala, Avis Hospital operates a centre focused exclusively on the treatment of varicose veins using minimally invasive procedures such as laser therapy. The company claims to have treated over 40,000 patients.

