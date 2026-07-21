Hines names new Asia-Pacific, Middle East head amid growth push

Amit Diwan, head of Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Hines

Global real assets investment manager Hines has elevated its India head Amit Diwan to lead its Asia-Pacific and Middle East business as the firm seeks to enhance coordination, consistency, and execution across the two regions, according to a company statement.

Hines has identified these geographies as key growth engines for the next decade and beyond.

Having led the firm’s platform in India through a period of dynamic growth, Diwan will work with Hines’ market leaders to expand its vertically integrated investment and development capability and deep local market expertise for investors, occupiers, and clients. Diwan has nearly 25 years of experience across India and the Asia-Pacific region.

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“Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are central to Hines’ long-term growth strategy,” said Steve Luthman, global head of real estate at Hines. “He (Diwan) brings a strong track record of leadership from India, one of our most dynamic platforms, and a clear understanding of how to build local teams, partner with capital, and deliver high-quality outcomes.”

Hines operates across six countries in Asia-Pacific, with a presence in 14 major cities. In the Middle East, the firm operates with a particular focus on markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It opened its Dubai office in 2020 to support investor relations, capital raising, and regional activities, and plans to open an office in Riyadh this year.

“Our focus will remain on disciplined growth, local market excellence, and the long-term partnerships that have always defined Hines,” Diwan said.

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Meanwhile, Jon Tanaka will transition from head of Asia-Pacific to senior managing director, strategic projects, Japan and Korea. In his new role, he will focus on leading the strategic expansion of Hines' platform in Japan and Korea, strengthening relationships with key clients, and ensuring continuity during the leadership transition.

“The region has exceptional teams, strong market foundations, and significant long-term opportunity. I look forward to supporting Amit and the firm in my new role as senior managing director of strategic projects, Japan and Korea,” Tanaka said.

Hines owns and operates $91.7 billion in assets across property types on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients.

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