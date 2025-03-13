Helios’ sports arm HSEG gets a cheque from offshore investor, taps another

Premium
Helios Sports and Entertainment Group (HSEG), an African sports-focused platform set up by private equity firm Helios Investment Partners, has secured funding from an offshore investor and has tapped another backer for its maiden institutional round of funding. HSEG, which will back sports and entertainment brands and companies in the continent, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.