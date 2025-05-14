Helios puts specialized PE vehicle on hold, pivots another

Premium Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners at Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of the largest private equity firms in Africa with over $3 billion in assets under management, has put on hold one of its specialized funds aimed at backing decarbonizing energy infrastructure across the continent. The London-headquartered firm, which had already scaled back its $1.4-billion fourth fund after ......