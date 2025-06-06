HealthKois unveils $300-mn VC fund to bet on healthcare startups

Charles-Antoine Janssen, managing partner, HealthQuad and HealthKois

Alternative investment firm HealthKois, set up by the leadership of HealthQuad, has unveiled a venture capital fund to invest in growth-stage startups in the healthcare sector.

The VC firm said on Friday the fund will have a target corpus of $300 million (about Rs 2,577 at current forex rates) with an additional greenshoe option of $100 million.

The fund will succeed HealthQuad's first and second funds. It will invest in tech-enabled startups in the healthcare sector, such as healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery and climate health, investing between $7 million and $25 million per company over the next four years.

HealthKois will be led by Charles Janssen, Ajay Mahipal, and Pinak Shrikhande, who set up the predecessor funds HealthQuad I and II, according to a statement. Belgium's KOIS Invest is a general partner to the fund.

“HealthKois will back technology-led and innovative healthcare companies that address critical gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality of care. Our goal is to transform care delivery by enabling early-growth ventures that bring real-world impact,” said Janssen, managing partner at HealthKois.

Delhi-based HealthQuad manages over $200 million in assets across its two funds and has invested in more than 20 companies in the healthcare domain. It is currently investing out of its second fund, which has a corpus of $162 million.

Through its second fund, the VC firm has invested in companies such as Qure.ai, ekincare, Red.health, Redcliffe Lifesciences, Wysa, GoApptiv, CureSkin, ImpactGuru, BeatO, and HealthifyMe. HealthQuad's maiden fund invested in hospital chain Regency Health, biotech firm Strand Life Sciences, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), medical supplies platform Medikabazaar, clinical data aggregation and intelligence platform THB, telemedicine services provider Neurosynaptic Communications, and healthcare staffing firm Hi-impact Consultants.

